WATCH LIVE: Attorney for Oxford victims files new lawsuit

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Attorney Ven Johnson, representing multiple victims in the Oxford High School shooting, will hold a press conference to share updates on a civil lawsuit.

The civil suit is filed in Oakland County Circuit Court, and Johnson will highlight a new lawsuit, filed in federal court, against Oxford Community Schools, Oxford High School (OHS) teachers, counselors, and administrators following the mass shooting at OHS on November 30, 2021.

Ven Johnson Law now represents the parents of 17-year-old shooting victim Justin Shilling, who will be added to both civil lawsuits. Shilling died from injuries on December 1, 2021, and was the fourth victim of the shooting.

Johnson also represents the families of multiple other victims.

