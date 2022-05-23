Albert Ave in East Lansing closing daily until Wednesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting at 8 a.m. Albert Avenue, between Charles Street and M.A.C. Avenue, will be closed during the day until Wednesday, May 25.

The closure will be in place each day from approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the installation of two banners on the pedestrian skywalk In Downtown East Lansing.

Vehicles heading westbound on Albert Avenue will be detoured to Grand River Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

