May is for Miracles
Albert Ave in East Lansing closing daily until Wednesday

It will be closed during the day until Wednesday, May 25.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting at 8 a.m. Albert Avenue, between Charles Street and M.A.C. Avenue, will be closed during the day until Wednesday, May 25.

The closure will be in place each day from approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the installation of two banners on the pedestrian skywalk In Downtown East Lansing.

Vehicles heading westbound on Albert Avenue will be detoured to Grand River Avenue.

