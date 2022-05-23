Albert Ave in East Lansing closing daily until Wednesday
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting at 8 a.m. Albert Avenue, between Charles Street and M.A.C. Avenue, will be closed during the day until Wednesday, May 25.
The closure will be in place each day from approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the installation of two banners on the pedestrian skywalk In Downtown East Lansing.
Vehicles heading westbound on Albert Avenue will be detoured to Grand River Avenue.
