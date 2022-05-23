May is for Miracles
2020 census shows many states were miscounted

2020 census shows many states were miscounted
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Numbers revealed from the 2020 US census show that residents in some states were under-counted and other states were over-counted.

The miscounts are significant enough to affect federal funding and representation in congress in some states.

A new report from the US Census Bureau says that six states-- Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Illinois, Florida and Texas-- appear to have a larger population than was officially counted.

On the flip side, eight states were over-counted.

Those include Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island and Utah.

According to the bureau, the remainder of the states and the District of Columbia were accurately counted.

