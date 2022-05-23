2 dead after 2 car crash in Chester Township Sunday night

May is for Miracles
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to a two-car crash on Sunday night at the intersection of N. Cochran Road and E. Vermontville Highway in Chester Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, an 18-year-old male from Charlotte was traveling southbound when it collided with a vehicle traveling east. That vehicle had three occupants, a 47-year-old male, a 47-year-old female, and a 14-year-old male, all from Haslett.

The two cars collided in the intersection with one going off the road and hitting a utility pole. The impact caused the pole and its wires to fall and resulted in power outages in the area.

The 47-year-old male and 14-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene while the 47-year-old female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene for roughly six hours while they investigated. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Detective Bureau and Accident Team.

The department says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

