May is for Miracles
The wild science at Williamston High School STEM showcase

STEM program showcase at Williamston
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sophomores, Juniors and teachers at the Williamston High School Mathematics and Science Academy hosted a STEM showcase Sunday.

Staff and students welcomed people to come and view a special presentation of the projects they have worked on this year.

Sophomores worked on projects such as mini drones, a piano playing robot, and a shopping cart vehicle. Meanwhile, Juniors have worked on topics involving gut bacterial reaction to sugars, micro-plastics and natural preservatives.

Williamston High School staff say this is a great way to see math and science in action.

