The wild science at Williamston High School STEM showcase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sophomores, Juniors and teachers at the Williamston High School Mathematics and Science Academy hosted a STEM showcase Sunday.

Read: ‘Bark And Brew’ at Jackson’s Keeley Park

Staff and students welcomed people to come and view a special presentation of the projects they have worked on this year.

Sophomores worked on projects such as mini drones, a piano playing robot, and a shopping cart vehicle. Meanwhile, Juniors have worked on topics involving gut bacterial reaction to sugars, micro-plastics and natural preservatives.

Williamston High School staff say this is a great way to see math and science in action.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.