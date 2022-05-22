May is for Miracles
Advertisement

New recovery home for women, Angie’s House of Lansing, opened in honor of lost daughter

The fight against addiction
By Claudia Sella
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For those who struggle with addiction, help can seem impossible to get. But for residents of Lansing, more help is on the way.

David Martin tried to help his daughter overcome addiction. For years he watched her fight to stay sober.

“She was in high school and she had her tonsils removed,” Martin said.

Related: ‘Absolutely devastating’ -- 2 dead after Gaylord tornado, another missing, dozens injured

His daughter, Angie, was put on opiates to help with post-surgery pain.

“I think a lot of people, they trust their doctor,” Martin said. “The doctor says, you know, ‘take these.’”

But she was overprescribed, which led Angie down eight years of addiction. It spiraled, until Angie died from an overdose using heroine.

Angie was 25 when she lost her fight. Today her father helps others fight that same battle.

Martin and his family partnered with Endeavor House Ministries, a local recovery group for men, to carry on that mission.

“To get their daughter back, their sister back, their brother back,” Martin said. “It’s the number one mission that my family has and we’re in it for keeps.”

Saturday, they were handed the keys to Angie’s House of Lansing. It’s a new recovery home for women.

Endeavor House Ministries say they plan to open Angie’s House this summer.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
State of Emergency declared after tornado in Gaylord kills at least 1, hospitalizes 44
‘Absolutely devastating’ -- 2 dead after Gaylord tornado, another missing, dozens injured
Top row: Brent Hulien, Cody Bunner, Andrew Cousar, Dwayne Overton Bottom row: Zachary Bell,...
‘A little safer today’ -- 7 arrested by Isabella County child predator task force
What to do when you catch COVID

Latest News

The fight against addiction
The fight against addiction
WILX Weather Webcast 5/21/2022 Evening Update
Michigan State Police hold press conference on Gaylord tornado damage
Michigan State Police hold press conference on Gaylord tornado damage
Northwood University's flood mitigation project
Northwood University’s flood mitigation project seeks to avoid another $17 million setback