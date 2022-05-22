New recovery home for women, Angie’s House of Lansing, opened in honor of lost daughter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For those who struggle with addiction, help can seem impossible to get. But for residents of Lansing, more help is on the way.

David Martin tried to help his daughter overcome addiction. For years he watched her fight to stay sober.

“She was in high school and she had her tonsils removed,” Martin said.

His daughter, Angie, was put on opiates to help with post-surgery pain.

“I think a lot of people, they trust their doctor,” Martin said. “The doctor says, you know, ‘take these.’”

But she was overprescribed, which led Angie down eight years of addiction. It spiraled, until Angie died from an overdose using heroine.

Angie was 25 when she lost her fight. Today her father helps others fight that same battle.

Martin and his family partnered with Endeavor House Ministries, a local recovery group for men, to carry on that mission.

“To get their daughter back, their sister back, their brother back,” Martin said. “It’s the number one mission that my family has and we’re in it for keeps.”

Saturday, they were handed the keys to Angie’s House of Lansing. It’s a new recovery home for women.

Endeavor House Ministries say they plan to open Angie’s House this summer.

