May is for Miracles
What to do when you catch COVID

Clearing up COVID confusion
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the highly contagious COVID-19 subvariant pushes its way across the United States and cases are up, there is some confusion over what to do after you test positive.

Here’s what the experts are saying.

Isolate immediately. If you’re in public when you test positive, put on an N-95 mask until you get home. Then, isolate for at least five days from the time you tested positive or first started feeling symptoms.

Don’t stay in the same room as other people. And if you’re feeling better after five days, you can put on a mask and go in public for five more days. Then, you can drop the mask.

