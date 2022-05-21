What to do when you catch COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the highly contagious COVID-19 subvariant pushes its way across the United States and cases are up, there is some confusion over what to do after you test positive.

World Champions: Haslett 6th graders beat 1,600 high school, middle school teams for robotics title

Here’s what the experts are saying.

Isolate immediately. If you’re in public when you test positive, put on an N-95 mask until you get home. Then, isolate for at least five days from the time you tested positive or first started feeling symptoms.

Don’t stay in the same room as other people. And if you’re feeling better after five days, you can put on a mask and go in public for five more days. Then, you can drop the mask.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.