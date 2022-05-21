Northwood University’s flood mitigation project seeks to avoid another $17 million setback

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Northwood University in Midland is going beneath the surface after 30 billion gallons of water from the may floods two years ago caused $17 million in damage.

A $3.5 million donor-funded project is now creating a space at the heart of campus for the community to connect.

Related: ‘Absolutely devastating’ -- 2 dead after Gaylord tornado, another missing, dozens injured

It’s a low-lying area filled with cement that has some seating space for students.

But more importantly, it improves the underground infrastructure to protect campus from flooding year-round.

A university administrator said, “So if there is another flood situation, any of those flood waters that are going to be coming over campus are going to go into that retention area and they’re going to be slowly drained back out.” Above ground the project will have electrical capabilities, a new fountain, a firepit and walking paths.

A ribbon cutting will take place next week.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.