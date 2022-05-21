May is for Miracles
Lansing Historic Marker honors family of Malcolm X

Malcolm Little grew up in Lansing, though he would go on to be known by another name.
By Jace Harper
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered in Lansing Friday to honor the family of a civil rights icon, Malcolm X.

Michigan state Rep. Sarah Anthony said she used to walk by a sign that honored Malcolm X on her way to school. The sign was destroyed in 2021.

Anthony enlisted the help of a few important people to make sure the sigh would be rebuilt.

The unveiling of the Little Family Homesite historic marker was Friday. Malcolm X, born Malcom Little, lived in Lansing in the 1930s. The Little family was forced to move from one location to another due to racism and violence, but it was at this location the Rev. Earl Little built a home for his family.

“This has been going through my mine ever since Rep. Sarah Anthony called me,” Deborah Jones said.

Jones is one of Malcolm X’s nieces. After the sign was destroyed from a collision, Anthony enlisted the help of the Little Family.

“The first one that was here in 1975, it was good, it was, but there wasn’t really a lot known about the children of Earl and Louise,” Jones said. “There wasn’t a lot known about what happened.”

Malcolm X’s advocacy for civil rights began with the teachings of his family, which his niece said she wanted to make sure was encompassed in the sign.

“Earl and Louise instilled that education in their children and their children passed it on to the next generation,” Jones said.

While the lasting impact of Malcolm X’s teachings have reached far and wide, to Jones, he’s Uncle Malcolm.

“He was Uncle Malcolm to me. The Malcolm X part, I had to learn reading about that,” Jones said. “But the Uncle Malcolm part -- not just him, but my other uncles, my Aunt Hilda -- all that they instilled in us is ongoing.”

The Historic Marker is at the corner of Vincent Court and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. If you happen to visit, make sure to read the front and back to get the full story.

This fall, the Historical Society of Greater Lansing and the Library of Michigan will be hosting a citywide read of his autobiography and bus tours to important sites reflecting Malcolm X’s time in Lansing.

