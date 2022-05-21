May is for Miracles
Advertisement

‘Absolutely devastating’ -- 2 dead after Gaylord tornado, another missing, dozens injured

Michigan State Police hold press conference on Gaylord tornado damage
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - It only took about three minutes for the tornado to move through Gaylord on Friday. That was all the time needed to tear off roofs, throw around cars, injure 44 people and kill two others.

Within 15 minutes, it was out of the area entirely, leaving behind a scene of destruction.

Saturday, the Michigan State Police announced that a second person was confirmed to have died in the event. A third remains missing. The National Weather Service says winds got up to at least 50 miles per hour at some points, with hail the size of eggs.

Background: State of Emergency declared after tornado in Gaylord kills at least 1, hospitalizes 44

At 3:38 p.m. a warning went out to residents. Just 16 minutes later, the tornado touched down in Gaylord, injuring dozens and killing at least two people. The National Weather Service described it as a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, which allows state resources to help with the response.

“The tornado damage in Gaylord is absolutely devastating. Brenda and I are praying for all our Gaylord neighbors,” said Rep. Ken Borton. “We especially pray for anyone who lost a friend or a family member – they have our deepest sympathies. We also pray for a speedy recovery for the injured. Police, first responders, and medical professionals in our community are working extra hard today, and we thank them for their work getting people to safety and treating the wounded.”

Even as the small Michigan town cleans up, there’s still danger. The extreme weather tore down powerlines and threw heavy debris into branches and onto roofs, both a danger on their own.

“It is crucial for people to stay inside if possible and stay away from any downed power lines or debris,” said Sen. Jim Stamas. “Let’s all hug our families a little tighter, and let’s all work together to rebuild and recover from this storm together.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

State of Emergency declared after tornado in Gaylord kills at least 1, hospitalizes 44
Serieal killer Don Miller denied parole
Mid-Michigan serial killer denied parole, new law pushes back next hearing
Top row: Brent Hulien, Cody Bunner, Andrew Cousar, Dwayne Overton Bottom row: Zachary Bell,...
‘A little safer today’ -- 7 arrested by Isabella County child predator task force
A shooting broke out at East Kentwood High School on May 19, 2022.
2 shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspects
When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man from Lansing who initially provided them...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man with felony warrants after foot chase

Latest News

Michigan State Police hold press conference on Gaylord tornado damage
Michigan State Police hold press conference on Gaylord tornado damage
Northwood University's flood mitigation project
Northwood University’s flood mitigation project seeks to avoid another $17 million setback
Northwood University's flood mitigation project
Northwood University's flood mitigation project
What to do when you catch COVID