Primary care physicians
Your Health: New program aims to assist with healthcare
By Maureen Halliday
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most of us think of our primary care physician as the person who spearheads our healthcare.

When you visit another doctor -- maybe a specialist’s visit for your knee or back or an extended hospital stay -- it can take weeks before your primary gets vital health information.

“Primary care physicians need to be the quarterback of the team,” said Dr. Kristin Oaks. “And they can’t be the quarterback of the team if they don’t have the data.”

For years, doctors have been able to monitor a patient’s healthcare progress through electronic health records. Now, a new technology program -- called Physician Insights -- uses artificial intelligence to track a patient’s health outside of their exam room.

The insights tool, created by Agilon Health, measures not only how often PCPs are doing wellness visits, but how often they check in with chronically ill patients, note the rates of recommended cancer screenings, and follow up with patients on post-hospitalization visits.

It’s important information to have at a doctor’s fingertips.

As many as 14% of all patients who are hospitalized are readmitted within 30 days, at an average readmission cost of over $15,000.

“There’s very good data to suggest that patients that are high risk for readmission will benefit from getting into the office in a timely fashion within several days,” said Dr. Lou Civitarese.

The Insights program has been adopted by more than a dozen community health practices across the country. Insight can also be used as a teaching tool to coach physicians since it provides feedback on how PCPs are meeting patient care standards.

