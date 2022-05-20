Williamston woman shares her experience in her children’s book about Parkinson’s disease
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - We love to highlight local authors and their books on Studio 10.
Today we are introducing you to Toni Talbot from Williamston.
Although she never thought she would write a children’s book, after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s- this book was her way to find her voice again.
You can find her book, My Nunna Has Parkinson’s: Teaching Young Children about Parkinson’s Disease at Barnes & Noble and online: https://www.amazon.com/My-Nunna-Has-Parkinsons-Teaching/dp/1098385438
