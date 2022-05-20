Water main break in Meridian Twp. causes some residents wake up without water

May is for Miracles
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township residents east of Cornell Road are currently without water due to a water main break on Cornell just south of Grand River Avenue. The area includes Wellington Estates and Oak Pointe Court, homes on Grand River east of Cornell, Winslow Mobile Home Park, and any other homes that are on the Township’s water system and east of Cornell and Grand River.

Crews are working to restore water.

School traffic is advised to use Ethel Street at the southeast corner of Cornell and Grand River to get to Cornell Elementary, which does have water. Township officials are in communication with Okemos Public School officials.

Employees with the township have been going door-to-door in Wellington Estates and Oak Pointe Court to inform residents of the issue.

