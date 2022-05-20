WATCH: Now Desk Noon Edition -- What are the chances of severe weather this weekend? Plus a new beer and a new snack hit the market

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at why today was declared a First Alert Weather Day and what to expect going into the weekend.

Plus we look at some of the trending stories on WILX.com and preview what is coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.