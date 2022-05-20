May is for Miracles
Vehicles, debris strewn across Gaylord following tornado touchdown

(KEYC News Now)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple homes and businesses in Gaylord were damaged by a large tornado Friday.

Michigan State Police said multiple roads have been blocked off due to fallen trees and powerlines.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the tornado touched down on the west side of Gaylord and moved east, scattering debris onto roads.

Northbound and southbound I-75 exits to M-32 have been closed due to debris.

Severe weather was expected Friday across nearly all of Michigan.

Both MDOT and MSP are urging people to avoid the Gaylord area to give emergency crews room to work.

Capital Area Diaper Bank in Lansing distributing baby formula to families in need