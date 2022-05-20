Vehicles, debris strewn across Gaylord following tornado touchdown

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple homes and businesses in Gaylord were damaged by a large tornado Friday.

Michigan State Police said multiple roads have been blocked off due to fallen trees and powerlines.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the tornado touched down on the west side of Gaylord and moved east, scattering debris onto roads.

Northbound and southbound I-75 exits to M-32 have been closed due to debris.

Severe weather was expected Friday across nearly all of Michigan.

Both MDOT and MSP are urging people to avoid the Gaylord area to give emergency crews room to work.

Incredible radar imagery from near Gaylord, Michigan this afternoon. Radar confirmed tornado with this as it moved through the Gaylord area. pic.twitter.com/FBiA61MudM — Colton Cichoracki (@ColtonCwx) May 20, 2022

