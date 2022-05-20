Protest held over proposal to ban books from Hillsdale Community Library

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All LGBTQ+ materials could be removed from the Hillsdale Community Library.

The Library Board met Friday to consider banning materials written for or by people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The proposal came after the American Library Association released a report tracking hundreds of book bans in 2021.

Read: Library study finds ‘challenged’ books soared in 2021

According to the American Library Association, most books banned in the United States were written by or about Black or LGBTQ+ people.

The Hillsdale Library Board President called the report divisive and partisan. That’s when the board and members of the community started talking about banning books in Hillsdale.

The Library director has advised against banning any materials and said public libraries need to maintain intellectual freedom.

