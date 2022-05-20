May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Protest held over proposal to ban books from Hillsdale Community Library

Protest held over proposal to ban books from Hillsdale Community Library
By Cody Butler
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All LGBTQ+ materials could be removed from the Hillsdale Community Library.

The Library Board met Friday to consider banning materials written for or by people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The proposal came after the American Library Association released a report tracking hundreds of book bans in 2021.

Read: Library study finds ‘challenged’ books soared in 2021

According to the American Library Association, most books banned in the United States were written by or about Black or LGBTQ+ people.

The Hillsdale Library Board President called the report divisive and partisan. That’s when the board and members of the community started talking about banning books in Hillsdale.

The Library director has advised against banning any materials and said public libraries need to maintain intellectual freedom.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Jabriel Alexander McGriff was arrested in connection with rifles recovered from a Lansing park...
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested
A shooting broke out at East Kentwood High School on May 19, 2022.
2 shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspects
Gov. Whitmer proposes “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” $500 for working families
Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside

Latest News

Tornado in Gaylord kills at least 1, dozens more injured
Protest held over proposal to ban books from Hillsdale Community Library
Protest held over proposal to ban books from Hillsdale Community Library
Monument to Lansing-raised civil rights leader rebuilt
Monument to Lansing-raised civil rights leader rebuilt
Monument to Lansing-raised civil rights leader rebuilt