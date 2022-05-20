Police seek suspects in group assault of teen at Jackson County park

PLEASANT LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a group of people in connection with an assault.

According to authorities, six to seven people had assaulted another person just before 4 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Lake County Park, just south of Styles Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that both the victim and the assailants were adolescents.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brejiak at 517-768-7969.

