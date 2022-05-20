May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded

Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Chicago.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting near a fast food restaurant in Chicago that sent bystanders scattering, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald’s on the city’s Near North Side, a few blocks from the city’s Magnificent Mile shopping district. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.

Details about what led to the shooting weren’t immediately released by police, but a witness, Deonna Jackson, 18, said the shooting appeared to stem from a fight outside the restaurant.

“When the fight first started, we were right next to them,” Deonna Jackson, 18, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We had to run because I didn’t want anyone to swing on me.”

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. And it follows a deadly shooting last weekend in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park that killed a teen and led the city to tighten a curfew for young people as part of efforts to curb violence.

As paramedics and officers responded Thursday, a fight erupted between two people across the street from the scene of the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported, and some people crossed a line of police tape and argued with officers before they were moved away.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the dead. Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released. An investigation was ongoing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decries deadly violence in the city on Thursday. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer proposes “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” $500 for working families
Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families
First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
Michigan State Police reportedly found 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a May 17,...
Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop
Jabriel Alexander McGriff was arrested in connection with rifles recovered from a Lansing park...
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to erase...
Blinken: 'Putin's war will not succeed'
Alesia Horton, director of the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., looks out the...
Religious backers of abortion rights say God’s on their side
The 2022 East Lansing Art Festival will take place on May 21 and 22.
East Lansing Art Festival returns