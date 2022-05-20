May is for Miracles
Advertisement

PHOTO: Fisherman sets new state record by catching 67-pound catfish

Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.
Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A fisherman in South Dakota has set a new state record with his latest catch.

According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Ethan Evink caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union City. The fish was so giant it set a new record in South Dakota.

The state agency said Evink’s record-setting catfish was 51.5 inches long and weighed 67 pounds, 8 ounces, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Evink said he made the catch early in the morning using cut bait, a popular catfish bait.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Jabriel Alexander McGriff was arrested in connection with rifles recovered from a Lansing park...
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested
A shooting broke out at East Kentwood High School on May 19, 2022.
2 shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspects
Gov. Whitmer proposes “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” $500 for working families
Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside

Latest News

Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard...
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
Archbishop: Pelosi will be denied communion over abortion
Monument to Lansing-raised civil rights leader rebuilt
Monument to Lansing-raised civil rights leader rebuilt
Monument to Lansing-raised civil rights leader rebuilt
How does Michigan’s law enforcement train for a mental health crisis?
How does Michigan’s law enforcement train for a mental health crisis?