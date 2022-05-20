May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Pamper your pooch – it’s National Rescue Dog Day!

According to the ASPCA, nearly 3.5 million dogs enter shelters each year. Many are abandoned...
According to the ASPCA, nearly 3.5 million dogs enter shelters each year. Many are abandoned and abused and most overcome extreme obstacles.(ScarletRE from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s time to recognize the lovable canines you may have adopted in your life and all the benefits they can offer as pets. Friday is National Rescue Dog Day.

According to the ASPCA, nearly 3.5 million dogs enter shelters each year. Many are abandoned and abused and most overcome extreme obstacles.

Yet, they’re able to provide comfort, security and friendship as family pets.

With training, they can help people with disabilities become independent and give comfort to the elderly.

As emotional support companions, they can also help relieve anxiety, depression and PTSD.

You can still observe the day even if you haven’t adopted a rescue dog by volunteering at a local shelter or making a financial donation.

You could also foster a dog to help prepare them for adoption.

If you’re already a pet owner, make sure they’re spayed or neutered as overpopulation is the number one reason shelters exist.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Gov. Whitmer proposes “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” $500 for working families
Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families
Jabriel Alexander McGriff was arrested in connection with rifles recovered from a Lansing park...
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
Michigan State Police reportedly found 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a May 17,...
Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east
Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, dialed 911...
911 dispatcher during Buffalo mass shooting said not to whisper, store worker says
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda