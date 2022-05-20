May is for Miracles
Advertisement

One shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspect

The suspect has not been taken into custody.
The suspect has not been taken into custody.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Kent County are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Thursday in Kentwood, just south of Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person has been shot at East Kentwood High School. They did not release details of the victim’s condition.

District administrators said the incident happened at 7:20 p.m., following the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation being held at the stadium of East Kentwood High School. The suspects immediately fled the scene.

According to school officials, 60 students, their families and friends were involved at the graduation ceremony, which was held at the stadium at East Kentwood High School. At the time of the shooting, a middle school concert was also being held nearby in the high school’s auditorium.

“When violence occurs within our community, it is both troubling and tragic,” said Superintendent Kevin Polston. “We remain committed to the health and safety of our community and will provide support and counseling to any students that need assistance.”

Read: Mid-Michigan school districts reinstate mask mandates

Law enforcement agencies were present at the graduation and additional units responded after the shots were fired. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating.

Only hours before the graduation, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced via social media that Silent Observer was raising awards for reported violent crimes.

Chris Cameron is Executive Director for Silent Observer, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing serious crime in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

“The lasting harm this violence has on the quality of life for our residents is unacceptable,” said Cameron. “To support ending the shocking violence, we have made the decision to offer rewards that are the highest amount in Silent Observer’s 50-year history.”

“The incident appears to have been an isolated event,” School administrators wrote in a release.

The suspect has not been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Michigan State Police reportedly found 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a May 17,...
Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop

Latest News

Meridian Township offices closed Friday due to COVID outbreak
calculator finance budget generic
Gov. Whitmer, Republican lawmakers play a game of ‘would you rather’ with tax proposals
Fernanda Evan doing her hair suspension act.
Behind the scenes of the Cirque Italia Water Circus
Alaya Nicole Barr
Lansing police seek missing 16-year-old girl