One shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspect

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Kent County are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Thursday in Kentwood, just south of Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person has been shot at East Kentwood High School. They did not release details of the victim’s condition.

District administrators said the incident happened at 7:20 p.m., following the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation being held at the stadium of East Kentwood High School. The suspects immediately fled the scene.

According to school officials, 60 students, their families and friends were involved at the graduation ceremony, which was held at the stadium at East Kentwood High School. At the time of the shooting, a middle school concert was also being held nearby in the high school’s auditorium.

“When violence occurs within our community, it is both troubling and tragic,” said Superintendent Kevin Polston. “We remain committed to the health and safety of our community and will provide support and counseling to any students that need assistance.”

Law enforcement agencies were present at the graduation and additional units responded after the shots were fired. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating.

Only hours before the graduation, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced via social media that Silent Observer was raising awards for reported violent crimes.

Chris Cameron is Executive Director for Silent Observer, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing serious crime in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

“The lasting harm this violence has on the quality of life for our residents is unacceptable,” said Cameron. “To support ending the shocking violence, we have made the decision to offer rewards that are the highest amount in Silent Observer’s 50-year history.”

“The incident appears to have been an isolated event,” School administrators wrote in a release.

The suspect has not been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

