In My View: Big Ten may change conference championships

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - I’m thinking the Big Ten will soon change the way it determines teams to play in the conference championship game in football in Indianapolis.

Now that the PAC 12 Conference has eliminated divisions effective immediately, the top two teams by league percentage will play this fall for the league title. The other power five conferences -- including the Big Ten -- may well follow suit.

Maybe not this fall for the Big Ten, but I’d keep an eye on the format for 2023 because the East and West divisions in football may become history soon.

