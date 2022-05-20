Monument to Lansing-raised civil rights leader rebuilt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of Lansing’s most famous residents had a state historical marker erected in his honor Friday.

Malcolm Little was born in Nebraska, and while an infant moved with his family to Lansing, where he grew up. He would go on to be known by another name: Malcolm X.

The new state historical marker honoring Malcolm X was erected at 1003 Vincent Court in front of the Regency Townhomes in Lansing. The original marker that had been placed in his honor was damaged in March by as the result of a car crash.

State Rep. Sarah Anthony led the fundraising effort to replace the marker. She said its destruction presented an opportunity to reframe the life of Malcolm X in Lansing.

“The new marker presents a more accurate depiction of the influence of his parents, the Rev. Earl and Louise Little, who were leaders in the Marcus Garvey Universal Negro Improvement Association, which advocated for economic self-sufficiency for African Americans,” Anthony said. “In many ways, Lansing shaped the man Malcolm X would become. It is only right for our community to honor his legacy in this way.”

The marker was placed just off Martin Luther King Boulevard, at the location that became the Littles’ home after their previous home on Lansing’s far westside near the airport was burned to the ground. Each of the three homes the Littles lived in have been torn down, making the marker one of the few physical signs of the Lansing native’s presence in the town.

Deborah Jones, niece of Malcolm X, and representatives from the State Historical Commission and the city of Lansing officiated the dedication.

This fall, the Historical Society of Greater Lansing and the Library of Michigan will be hosting a citywide read of his autobiography and bus tours to important sites reflecting Malcolm X’s time in Lansing.

