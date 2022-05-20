Mid-Michigan serial killer denied parole, new law pushes back next hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan Serial Killer Don Miller has been denied parole again.

Miller admitted killing four women in East Lansing in 1977 and 1978. At the time of the confession he was already serving time for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and trying to kill her and her younger brother.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter was given a reduced sentence after he helped police find the then-missing bodies of three of the women he killed.

Eaton County’s Prosecuting Attorney, Douglas R. Lloyd, made the announcement Friday. Due to a recently passed law aimed at protecting victims of violent crimes, Miller will not be considered for parole again for five years.

Background: Survivor of East Lansing serial killer fighting for parole system reform

Prosecutor Lloyd said, “I would like to thank Randy Gilbert as well as his sister Lisa for their tireless efforts to keep this serial killer behind bars. They, as well as I, would like to thank everyone who has participated in this matter as well as those who sent the Michigan Department of Corrections letters communicating their beliefs that this serial killer should not be released.

Gilbert has been advocating to keep Miller behind bars every year since he became eligible for parole. Gilbert told News 10 that, due to the way the system used to work, he used to only have a few months between when Miller was denied parole and when he would have to once again begin preparing to fight against Miller’s release.

Prosecutor Lloyd said, “Randy, Lisa, and I, as well as all of the victims of Don Miller, would like to thank Eaton County’s Michigan House Representatives Angela Witwer and Sarah Lightner for their sponsorship of House Bills 4562 and 4563 which allowed MDOC the ability to deny Miller parole eligibility for five years. This extended period of time allows victims time to heal and limits the level of revictimization that occurs with annual parole review.”

Miller’s next parole eligibility date will be in August of 2027.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.