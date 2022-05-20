May is for Miracles
Mid-Michigan locations offering COVID testing, treatment

(Storyblocks)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is seeing an increase in COVID-19 transmissions. Now, many area residents are looking for tests and treatment options for the highly contagious disease.

Background: Mid-Michigan school districts reinstate mask mandates

Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Ingham County is at medium risk for contracting COVID-19, which is triggered mask requirements at East Lansing Public Schools. That news came only a day after Waverly Superintendent Kelly Blake announced students and staff would be required to wear masks while indoors, citing a COVID positivity rate in Eaton County of 24.3%.

Ahead of a summer reunions, concerts and other events, Mid-Michigan residents may need to know how to get quick access to testing and treatment.

Below is a list of pharmacies that are offering to both test and treat customers for COVID-19.

Gratiot County

  • Mid-Michigan Medical Center, 300 E Warwick Dr, Alma

Ingham County

  • Walgreens, 2131 W Grand River Ave, Okemos
  • Walgreens, 410 E Jolly Rd, Lansing
  • Bosworth Urgent Haslett Redi Care, 1881 W Grand River Avenue, Okemos

Jackson County

  • Center For Family Health, 505 N Jackson St, Jackson

