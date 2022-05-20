May is for Miracles
Michigan Softball Team Wins NCAA Opener

(KOLO)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lexi Blair’s bases loaded single in the fifth inning with one inning scored both of Michigan’s runs and the Wolverines’ softball team went on to defeat South Dakota State Friday 2-1. The game was the opener of an NCAA Regional tournament in Orlando, Florida. Michigan advances in the winner’s bracket of the double elimination tournament and next plays at 11am on Saturday.

