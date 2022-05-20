Michigan sending $5 million to support first responders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First responders across the state including in Mid-Michigan are receiving $5 million from the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday morning that more than 60 communities across Michigan will receive this funding from the First Responder Training and Grant Program.

The funds are intended to allow these communities to hire and train even more first responders to help keep Michigan safe.

Some of the communities in our area that are receiving the funding includes Leslie at about $6,000, Potterville with $63,000, Hanover Township will get nearly $10,000 and the Village of Montgomery in Hillsdale County will get $108,000.

