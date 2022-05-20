Michigan COVID cases on the rise ahead of summer travel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Memorial Day Weekend quickly approaching, AAA is predicting more than a million Michiganders will travel somewhere to celebrate the unofficial start of summer.

Related: Michiganders change vacation plans amid record gas prices

But with COVID numbers on the rise, it has some people thinking twice before planning a trip.

Experts are predicting an increase of travelers for 2022 compared to 2021. With airlines removing mask policies, it could pose a potential issue with COVID.

“If I’m at a park or if I go to a baseball game, I’m fine without a mask,” said Tonya Berry. “But if I’m going inside a store, I’m going to wear a mask.”

Ingham County health officer Linda Vail said we’re at a point in the pandemic where it’s time to worry about your own wellbeing. Simply put, it’s up to each individual on how they’re going to respond to the rising numbers.

“We need to be less concerned, less scared, less angry at people around you. Let that go and protect yourself,” Vail said. “It’s not that we shouldn’t care -- we should care. But we also can’t control what people are doing around us and we have effective tools to protect ourselves.”

Some Michiganders, like Berry, believe COVID is just something we should get used to.

“I feel like it’s not going anywhere no time soon,” Berry said. “I mean, it’s a part of the norm.”

Vail said airplanes generally have good air flow, so you may not need to worry about masking up while in-flight.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Ingham County is at medium risk for contracting COVID. That means if you’re at risk for severe illness, you may want to wear a mask in large groups.

If you are planning on flying, you’ll want to check the airport’s masking guidelines beforehand because every airport is different.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.