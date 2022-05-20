Meridian Township offices closed Friday due to COVID outbreak

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - All public offices for Meridian Township will be closed Friday due to a COVID outbreak.

May 18, 2022: Michigan reports 29,267 new coronavirus cases, 78 deaths over past 7 days

According to Township Manager Frank Walsh, the buildings will undergo a deep-cleaning over the weekend.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to our residents,” Walsh said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ingham County is at medium risk for contracting COVID.

