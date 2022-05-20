May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Meridian Township offices closed Friday due to COVID outbreak

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - All public offices for Meridian Township will be closed Friday due to a COVID outbreak.

May 18, 2022: Michigan reports 29,267 new coronavirus cases, 78 deaths over past 7 days

According to Township Manager Frank Walsh, the buildings will undergo a deep-cleaning over the weekend.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to our residents,” Walsh said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ingham County is at medium risk for contracting COVID.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Michigan State Police reportedly found 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a May 17,...
Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop

Latest News

The suspect has not been taken into custody.
One shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspect
calculator finance budget generic
Gov. Whitmer, Republican lawmakers play a game of ‘would you rather’ with tax proposals
Fernanda Evan doing her hair suspension act.
Behind the scenes of the Cirque Italia Water Circus
Alaya Nicole Barr
Lansing police seek missing 16-year-old girl