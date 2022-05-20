May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lugnuts Get Key Player Back

Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts Friday activated outfielder Jonny Butler from the injured list. A 14th round draft pick a year ago, Butler was hitting .333 for the Lugnuts in 12 games when he went on the injured list on April 30th. The Lugnuts have a 15-21 record heading into Friday night’s game in Midland against the Great Lakes Loons.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Jabriel Alexander McGriff was arrested in connection with rifles recovered from a Lansing park...
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested
A shooting broke out at East Kentwood High School on May 19, 2022.
2 shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspects
Gov. Whitmer proposes “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” $500 for working families
Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside

Latest News

Michigan Softball Team Wins NCAA Opener
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Former Michigan Assistant Coach Dies
File photo
Both managers to miss Friday Night’s Detroit at Cleveland game
Brehm Misses Cut at PGA Championship