Lugnuts Get Key Player Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts Friday activated outfielder Jonny Butler from the injured list. A 14th round draft pick a year ago, Butler was hitting .333 for the Lugnuts in 12 games when he went on the injured list on April 30th. The Lugnuts have a 15-21 record heading into Friday night’s game in Midland against the Great Lakes Loons.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.