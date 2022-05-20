Kinship Care Day in Lansing recognizes Michigan’s ‘kinship families’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 2,000 children are living in ‘kinship’ families in Michigan. That means the children are staying with relatives other than their parents.

Wednesday in downtown Lansing was an event designed to educate these families. The group Michigan’s Children partnered with the Michigan Kinship Care Coalition for what they call a dome day at the capitol building. Before that, they met at the Central Methodist Episcopal Church for speaker presentations and lunch.

Representatives from Michigan State Uuniversity (MSU) and state lawmakers also took part.

Beth Lindley is Kinship Care Resource Center at MSU.

“They need legal assistance, they’re often struggling to obtain basic needs, because this was not in their plan necessarily,” Lindley said. “So they need help with all kinds of things. Like just making sure there’s enough food to put on the table, making sure there’s enough clothing for the children that they’re now caring for. Enrollment in school, understanding behavioral health and healthcare needs.”

After lunch, families were also invited to attend sessions of the Michigan House and Senate.

