A job fair to jump-start careers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! is connecting potential employees with employers with their Spring Job Fair.

CAMW! has contacts for jobs that are $15/hour and up and there are over 150 positions available. Check out the video for more details!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.