Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man with felony warrants after foot chase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriffs Deputies were called to a business on N Cedar Street in Delhi Township between E Willoughby Road and N Aurelius Road Thursday afternoon for an unwanted person.

The business said the person on the scene was causing a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man from Lansing who initially provided them with a false name. Once they had his real name, they found he had several felony warrants out for his arrest.

The man fled on foot toward Midway Early Learning Center. Deputies chased him on foot when the man broke into a person’s garage on Spahr Avenue and barricaded himself inside. Midway Early Learning Center went into a lockdown during the incident. The Sheriff’s Office also informed Holt Public Schools administration.

Deputies set up a perimeter and began talking to the man when he fled again, this time running west and breaking into a home on N Aurelius Road. That homeowner fled the home as deputies again set up a perimeter.

As several deputies talked to the man from the back of the home, others entered the home from the front and confronted him. They then took him into custody without resistance.

The man, who has not yet been named, was transported to a hospital for evaluation and will be lodged at the Ingham County Jail pending a review of charges from the Prosecutor’s Office and arraignment.

