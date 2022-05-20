House passes bill to provide $6.8 million to Oxford schools

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bill has passed the Michigan House that would give nearly $7 million in funding to Oxford Community Schools to help them recover from the tragic shooting in November that killed four and injured seven others.

House Bill 6012 is sponsored by State Rep. Pamela Hornberger, chair of the House Education Committee and a former public school teacher. She says the plan would fund support services, such as a psychologist, family school liaison and mental health director for Oxford schools. In addition, it would add safety measures such as a school resource officer, security cameras and a mass notification system.

The bill also provides funding for summer school, repairs and other needs.

“We carefully listened to the needs expressed by Oxford and worked with them to provide the tools they need to recover from the lasting impact of the tragedy that students, staff and the building itself withstood,” said Hornberger. “This funding plan will help obtain and retain mental health professionals necessary to help with trauma response, help cover legal and public relations costs, provide enhanced security features, cover costs for damage to school property during the shooting, and more.”

The bill also declares that it is the intent of the Legislature that results from various school assessments administered by the district for this school year not be used for retention decisions, educator evaluations, and other high-stakes decisions. However, language in the bill does not committ lawmakers to that declaration.

The bill passed the House of Representatives unanimously and now will head to the Senate.

