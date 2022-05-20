Free summer concert series starting June 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A summertime favorite it back! The Friends of Ingham County Parks host free Friday Night Concerts at the Lake Lansing Park South Band Shell concert stage starting June 3.

All Friday evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m. There is free parking and admission and a line up musicians can be found here. Check out the video for more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

