May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Financial Friday: finding out what prospective retirees should know about Social Security

By Holly Harper
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Wealth Advisor, Stephen Hicks, JD, CPA, with Buckingham Strategic Wealth stopped by Studio 10 to share tips about social security and at what age a retiree should being to commence taking it.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Jabriel Alexander McGriff was arrested in connection with rifles recovered from a Lansing park...
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested
A shooting broke out at East Kentwood High School on May 19, 2022.
2 shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspects
Gov. Whitmer proposes “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” $500 for working families
Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside

Latest News

Lake Lansing Bandshell Concert Series
Free summer concert series starting June 3
CAMW! Job fair
A job fair to jump-start careers
Joey's Pet Outfitters
A place for your pooch to play this summer
My Nunna Has Parkinson's: Teaching Young Children about Parkinson's Disease
Williamston woman shares her experience in her children’s book about Parkinson’s disease