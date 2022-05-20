May is for Miracles
East Lansing Art Festival returns

The festival starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and goes through Sunday.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing will be the hot spot for art this weekend. The city is hosting the 59th annual East Lansing Art Festival.

More than 170 artists will be featured along with live music, art demos, food vendors, and much more.

“The festival is historically in the top 60 in the country,” said festival coordinator Heather Majano. “The artists are spreading the word that this is a good place to be as well.”

Because a lot of the streets will be closed for the artists to display their work, CATA will be providing a bus to the festival for $0.50, round-trip.

To see a map of the festival site and see a list of artists, visit elartfest.com

