Capital Area Diaper Bank in Lansing distributing baby formula to families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While parents around the country continue to struggle with getting formula for their little ones, there’s a ray of hope in Lansing.

The Capital Area Diaper Bank, located at the Lansing Mall, has been receiving many donations of formula. Families are invited to stop in and get food for their babies. They are giving away one can per child for the week -- two cans for twins.

The Capital Area Diaper Bank was able to fulfil the needs of more than 100 people Friday and they’ve given out more than 600 cans of formula in the last week.

“Our families and our mothers are the most important thing in our society today. We are all here because of a mom. No matter what, there are no excuses, we’re all becoming moms now and we need to find out how we can help each other,” said Capital Area Diaper Bank founder Mike Karl. “This formula shortage is a way that we can come together.”

The Capital Area Diaper Bank is located near the food court in the Lansing Mall. It is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They will hold a formula distribution Saturday at the All Washed Up Laundromat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

More information on the Capital Area Diaper Bank can be found on its official website here.

