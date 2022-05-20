May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.
Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Broadway has extended its mask mandate once again through at least the end of June.

The Broadway League, which includes the owners and operators of all 41 theatres, made the announcement Friday.

The league said audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced next month.

New York City is not reinstating a mask mandate despite the announcement the city is now in “high” alert status for COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that his administration is working with health experts at being strategic in fighting the virus.

About a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk, officials said. (CNN, NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, CDC, WHITE HOUSE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Jabriel Alexander McGriff was arrested in connection with rifles recovered from a Lansing park...
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested
Gov. Whitmer proposes “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” $500 for working families
Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families
A shooting broke out at East Kentwood High School on May 19, 2022.
2 shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspects
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside

Latest News

Three people were shot and a fourth person was injured when gunfire broke out at a high...
Suspected gang violence led to graduation shooting that wounded 3 in Louisiana, police say
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 7 wounded
Serieal killer Don Miller denied parole
Mid-Michigan serial killer denied parole, new law pushes back next hearing
WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH: Now Desk Noon Edition -- What are the chances of severe weather this weekend? Plus a new beer and a new snack hit the market
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
20-year-old father charged in death of 2-month-old baby, police say