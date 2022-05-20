Brehm Misses Cut at PGA Championship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Stater Ryan Brehm missed the cut Friday at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brehm shot rounds of 76, 73 nine over par and finished in a tie for 120th place. There were 156 players in the field when play began on Thursday.

