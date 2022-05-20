May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Brehm Misses Cut at PGA Championship

(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Stater Ryan Brehm missed the cut Friday at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brehm shot rounds of 76, 73 nine over par and finished in a tie for 120th place. There were 156 players in the field when play began on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Jabriel Alexander McGriff was arrested in connection with rifles recovered from a Lansing park...
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested
A shooting broke out at East Kentwood High School on May 19, 2022.
2 shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspects
Gov. Whitmer proposes “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” $500 for working families
Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside

Latest News

Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
Lugnuts Get Key Player Back
Michigan Softball Team Wins NCAA Opener
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Former Michigan Assistant Coach Dies
File photo
Both managers to miss Friday Night’s Detroit at Cleveland game