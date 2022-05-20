Both managers to miss Friday Night’s Detroit at Cleveland game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both managers are ill and will miss Friday night’s game when the Detroit Tigers open up a three game series in Cleveland against the Guardians.

Tigers’ manager A. J. Hinch has what is called a non-COVID illness. George Leonard will manage Friday’s game and no word on when Hinch will return.

Terry Francona’s illness ruled him out of the Friday game earlier in the week.

