May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing

An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on...
An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. (JED SIMON)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged with the attempted murder of a roommate months earlier, authorities said Thursday.

Isaiah Lee, 23, has pleaded not guilty in the December stabbing that occurred during a fight at a Los Angeles transitional living facility, the LA County District Attorney’s Office said.

The publicity that followed the Chappelle incident helped lead to Lee’s identification and arrest in the previous attack, prosecutors said.

A message left with the county public defender’s office seeking comment from an attorney for Lee was not immediately returned.

Lee was arrested May 3 after allegedly rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

Chappelle was not hurt, and finished the show that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.

Lee pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and two counts related to interfering with a public event. He has remained jailed since the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Michigan State Police reportedly found 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a May 17,...
Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop

Latest News

The suspect has not been taken into custody.
One shot at high school south of Grand Rapids, police seek suspect
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
FILE - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, center, embrace campaign volunteer Riley Roberts in a hug, the...
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s engaged to longtime partner
Meridian Township offices closed Friday due to COVID outbreak
calculator finance budget generic
Gov. Whitmer, Republican lawmakers play a game of ‘would you rather’ with tax proposals