May is for Miracles
Advertisement

WATCH: Now Desk Morning Edition -- Watching Friday’s weather, remembering cyclists, equal pay in US soccer, and 30k Big Macs

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at why Friday is being declared a First Alert Weather Day.

Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to look at some of the trending stories on WILX.com and preview what is coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Bison wandering Michigan town reunited with owner after photo goes viral

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 5/19/22
Vigil held to remember victims of Bath School Disaster
Vigil held to remember victims of Bath School Disaster
Vigil held to remember victims of Bath School Disaster
Vigil held to remember victims of Bath School Disaster