Vigil held to remember victims of Bath School Disaster

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a story that’s 95 years old, but still making headlines.

The Bath School Disaster killed 38 elementary schoolchildren, six adults and injured nearly 60 others. It remains the single deadliest mass murder in a school in American history.

A vigil was held Wednesday to honor and remember those who died and those who were impacted by the May 18, 1927 tragedy.

For a long time, survivors kept quiet about the tragic day and avoided reliving the horrible moments.

Raymond Echtruth was in the third grade when the bombing happened. His daughter, Susan Hagerman, spoke about how she hadn’t heard her father open up about the incident until the 75th anniversary.

“All my life growing up, my dad never talked about it. None of the survivors talked about it,” Hagerman recalled. “Then in 1997, they had a 75 year anniversary celebration. Afterwards is when people started opening up about it. It’s like that was kind of a healing balm. Quite often he would cry when he talked about it it was so upsetting.”

After her father finally opened up, he recounted to Hagerman the events of that morning.

“He said the floor went up and the ceiling came down and my dad was buried under a bunch of rubble. He said he could see a little peep hole. He laid there for a while and called the janitor’s name asking for help and nobody came,” Hagerman said. “Finally they found him, they uncovered him. He had dust, debris, just everything all over him. His hair and his eyebrows were all singed. His ears and his mouth and nose were full of dust and all of the stuff that goes with explosion.”

Nearly 100 years later, it’s a story that goes untold. Hagerman said she hopes the future generations will learn about it and make it an integral part of Bath’s history.

“I think it’s an important enough event that it needs to be told and people need to know about it,” Hagerman said.

There were several teenagers in attendance at the vigil. One told the story about one of his relatives who was there that day.

