Tigers Idle Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers are idle Thursday and open a three game series in Cleveland Friday night against the Guardians. The Tigers lost the final two games of a three game series at Tampa Bay and their 13-25 record leaves them with the worst record in the American League. After Cleveland the nine game road trip continues next week with three games at Minnesota before the Tigers return to Comerica Park.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

