May is for Miracles
Tigers Idle Thursday

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers are idle Thursday and open a three game series in Cleveland Friday night against the Guardians. The Tigers lost the final two games of a three game series at Tampa Bay and their 13-25 record leaves them with the worst record in the American League. After Cleveland the nine game road trip continues next week with three games at Minnesota before the Tigers return to Comerica Park.

