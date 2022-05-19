Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kara Straub

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kara Straub.

She’s a 13-year-old basketball and volleyball player from Grass Lake. She plays AAU basketball and wants to play in college as well. Despite training and lifting weights several times a week, she still has a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

