‘Ride of Silence’ honors those lost in vehicle-bicycle accidents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, cyclists across the globe and here at home joined together in a worldwide ride to bring awareness to cyclist deaths along the roadway.

It’s called The Ride of Silence, an annual event to honor bicyclists who have been injured or killed while riding.

The goal: to bring safety to the roads.

“We do ride in silence, we don’t speak from this point down to the capitol - kind of in recognition of the silence that comes from people losing their lives,” said Dan Stockwell, incoming director of the Dick Allen Lansing to MACkinaw Bike Ride (DALMAC).

Since 2003, riders from all over the nation gather on the third Wednesday in May.

In 2021, 21 bicyclists were killed on Michigan roads.

From the campus of Michigan State University, all the way to the capitol, no words were spoken - all for people like Jessica Bibbee, a bike-car crash survivor.

“I was 30 miles into day two of a five-day tour and went through an intersection and had the right of way and I looked up to see a car coming my direction,” said Bibbee. “Then I woke up and the police and paramedics and whatnot were around me.”

Each year, riders wear a ribbon around their arm. Red to identify someone injured in a crash, and black to identify someone who was killed.

It’s something Jayne Snyder knows all too well. In 2013, her dad was injured in a bike accident. Then, tragedy.

“About three years later in 2016, he was commuting to work again at LCC and was hit from behind and killed,” Snyder said.

Michigan rates 9th in the US for the most fatal crashes with bicyclists.

