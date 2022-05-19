May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Ravens Punter Retires

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch retired today and will join the Baltimore coaching staff as a special teams consultant. The 16-year veteran appeared in a franchise-record 256 regular-season games, 239 consecutively from 2006-20, also a team record. He was a member of Baltimore’s 2012 Super Bowl championship team and appeared in 20 postseason games. A 2015 Pro Bowl selection who made the AP’s second-team All-Pro squad that season, Koch set franchise records in punts, punt yardage, career gross average, career net average and punts inside the 20. His 1,168 career punts are the most by a punter with a single team in NFL history.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Michigan State Police reportedly found 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a May 17,...
Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, center, celebrates in the dugout after a home run in the first...
Braves Win Arbitration Case
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the third inning of the...
Mets Lose Pitcher Scherzer to Injury
File photo
Tigers Idle Thursday
Baseball Generic MGN
LCC Baseball Wins Thursday