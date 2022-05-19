WATCH: Now Desk Noon Edition -- Will Friday have severe storms? Plus an umbrella that isn’t waterproof and an 11-foot alligator found in a family pool

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at why Friday is being declared a First Alert Weather Day.

Plus we look at some of the trending stories on WILX.com and preview what is coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.