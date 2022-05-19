May is for Miracles
Advertisement

WATCH: Now Desk Noon Edition -- Will Friday have severe storms? Plus an umbrella that isn’t waterproof and an 11-foot alligator found in a family pool

By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at why Friday is being declared a First Alert Weather Day.

Plus we look at some of the trending stories on WILX.com and preview what is coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

It comes as families face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.
Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families
WILX Weather Webcast 5/19/2022 Midday Update
‘Ride of Silence’ honors those lost in vehicle-bicycle accidents
‘Ride of Silence’ honors those lost in vehicle-bicycle accidents
In 2021, 21 bicyclists were killed on Michigan roads.
‘Ride of Silence’ honors those lost in vehicle-bicycle accidents