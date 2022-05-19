No injuries reported in 2-vehicle collision on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in a two-vehicle collision Thursday in Lansing.

While no one was injured, the impact of the crash was strong enough for one vehicle to be on top of the other.

It happened near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Cedar Street. The intersection was shut down as police investigated the crash.

Authorities have not said what caused the collision.

